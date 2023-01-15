Champion Newspapers Limited
Prof. Grace Eigbibhalu Ukpo , 70th thanksgiving Service held at St Thomas Moore Catholic Chaplaincy University of Lagos

L-r... Deputy vice Chancellor  (Management Service)  UNILAG ,Prof  Lucian  Obinna  Chukwu ;  the celebrant  Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry,  Prof Grace Eigbibhalu  Ukpo; Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos. Professor Folasade Ogunsola;  Deputy Vice Chancellor  (development Service)  Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa;  Deputy  Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Research ) Prof Bola Oboh. Director of Academic planning Professor Mopelola Olusakin; Director. Quality Assurance and SERVICOM Unit  Prof Grace Otinwa, during the  Birthday thanlsgving Service of Prof Grace Ukpo held at , St Thomas Moore Catholic Chaplaincy University of Lagos 12//2023...PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-R … St Thomas Moore. More Catholic Chaplaincy   Rev Fr. Augustine Obiosa; Prof Grace Eigbibhalu  Ukpo and    St Thomas Moore Catholic Chaplaincy,(UNILAG) Rev Fr Paul AKinOtiko.

The celebrant Prof Grace Eigbibhalu  Ukpo; Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola;  (Both Middle) pose with the Management of (UNILAG).

The celebrant Prof Grace Eigbibhalu  Ukpo; (middle) poses with Professors of the (UNILAG).

Dr.  Mbang Owolabi;  Kenneth Nwaeze. the celebrant Prof Grace Eigbibhalu  UkpoProfessor Olayinka Asekun; Dr. Celina Ogah, all members of the Chemical Society of Nigeria.

The Celebrant Prof Grace Eigbibhalu  Ukpo; Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos. Professor Folasade Ogunsola;  (Both Middle) poses with members of her family.

Professor Immaculata Nwokoro.the celebrant Prof Grace Eigbibhalu  Ukpo;  Immediate past Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Research   ProfOluwole Familoni, Prof Aderonke Bello. and Prof Emmanuel Anyika; Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Grace Eigbibhalu Ukpo will reach the mandatory retirement age this  January, Ukpo expressed gratitude to the university’s Senate and community for the opportunity to serve and contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

