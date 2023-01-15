Prof. Grace Eigbibhalu Ukpo , 70th thanksgiving Service held at St Thomas Moore Catholic Chaplaincy University of Lagos

L-R … St Thomas Moore. More Catholic Chaplaincy Rev Fr. Augustine Obiosa; Prof Grace Eigbibhalu Ukpo and St Thomas Moore Catholic Chaplaincy,(UNILAG) Rev Fr Paul AKin–Otiko.

The celebrant Prof Grace Eigbibhalu Ukpo; Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola; (Both Middle) pose with the Management of (UNILAG).

The celebrant Prof Grace Eigbibhalu Ukpo; (middle) poses with Professors of the (UNILAG).

Dr. Mbang Owolabi; Kenneth Nwaeze. the celebrant Prof Grace Eigbibhalu Ukpo; Professor Olayinka Asekun; Dr. Celina Ogah, all members of the Chemical Society of Nigeria.

The Celebrant Prof Grace Eigbibhalu Ukpo; Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos. Professor Folasade Ogunsola; (Both Middle) poses with members of her family.

Professor Immaculata Nwokoro.the celebrant Prof Grace Eigbibhalu Ukpo; Immediate past Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Research Prof. Oluwole Familoni, Prof Aderonke Bello. and Prof Emmanuel Anyika; Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Grace Eigbibhalu Ukpo will reach the mandatory retirement age this January, Ukpo expressed gratitude to the university’s Senate and community for the opportunity to serve and contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline