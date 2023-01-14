17-Year-Old Boy impregnates ten women 

— as police rescue 3 girls from prostitution ring.

A 17-year-old boy who allegedly got 10 ladies pregnant at Omagwa and Iguruta areas in Rivers state has been arrested by the police.

sources said the boy was paid to impregnate the women in a baby factory but after the delivery of the babies, the owner of the factory sold the children off. One Chigozie Ogbonna, 29 was arrested in connection with allegedly sleeping with other women in the factory

Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command said

“On Saturday, January 7, 2023, around 4.45pm, while acting on credible intelligence available to the Rivers State Police Command, C4I Intelligence Unit operatives raided two houses at Igwuruta and Omagwa communities respectively, where victims of child trafficking were being kept.The rescued victims confessed that they were lured into the ugly act due to the need to make ends meet

“All the victims confessed that they were lured to the illicit sales of children because of the need to meet some financial challenges. A Honda Pilot Jeep, white, was recovered from the syndicate leader.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department and efforts are being intensified to track and arrest the buyers of the children already sold out.”. In a related development, policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos state police command have rescued three teenagers from prostitution at the Itamaga area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

According to the Lagos state police command spokesperson SP Benjamin Hundeyin,the girls were rescued on January 8, 2023 at about 0600hrs when a patrol team noticed their suspicious movements within the area. Upon questioning, the girls revealed that they were fleeing the custody of a mistress who brought them from Akwa Ibom to Lagos under the guise of employment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims, Saviour aged 14, Bright aged 13 and Deborah aged 12 (surnames withheld) upon reaching Lagos were locked by their mistress (still at large) in a hotel and starved for days as a means to force them into accepting prostitution. Contact has been established with the victims’ families.