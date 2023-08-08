Champion Newspapers Limited
Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade adds another year to her age friends, well-wishers hosted a special party to mark her birthday in Lagos

By Peter
The celebrant top business woman  Princess (Dr)  Abiodun Folashade Omotade (Mojibade Egbaland)  right cutting her birthday cake with friends.
L-r… Managing Director / Editor–in–Chief, Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto  Iheakanwa; Senior Political Adviser at British Deputy High Commission, Lagos, Adewale Adebajo; The Celebrant top businesswoman  Princess (Dr) folashade Omotade; CEO and founder of “The City People Magazine” Seye Kehinde; a  guest and Chief (Dr) Femi  Majekodunmi.

L-r …The celebrant  top business woman  Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade; with Managing Director / Editor–in–Chief Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto  Iheakanwa.

Former General  Manager Zenith Bank Olubukola Latunji. her husband  Mr Jide Agbabiaka, poses with  Celebrant top business woman  Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade (middle).

The celebrant top business woman  Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade (middle) poses with friends.

L-r… Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto  Iheakanwa; CEO and founder of “The City People Magazine” Seye Kehinde; Former General  Manager Zenith Bank Olubukola Latunji.

L-r…Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Housing, Hon Ayodeji Amodu; Mrs. Temitope Obafemi; Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade and  Mr George Obafemi.

L-r… Ovation International Magazine Editor, Michael Effiong; Princess (dr) Folashade Omotade; founder of “The City People Magazine” Seye Kehinde.

L-r …Alhaja Omowunmi Olaide; Adebusola Shabi Balogun and  Hajia Tai Elemosho.

The celebrant top business woman  Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade (2nd right) poses with the management of Kaly restaurant & Bar Victoria Island Lagos.

L-r …The celebrant’s top business woman  Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade poses with a friend.

L-r …The celebrant’s top business woman  Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade with Special adviser to the Governor of Ogun State on Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) Arc Abiodun Fari-Arole.

Sabina & Uzoma Nwagwu poses with Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade (middle).

L-r… Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Housing, Hon. Ayodeji Amodu; his wife Abisoye; Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade and a guest.

The celebrant top business woman  Princess (Dr)  Abiodun folashade Omotade (Mojibade Egbaland) cutting her birthday cake at Kaly restaurant & bar Lounge Victoria Island Lagos  7/8/2023 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

