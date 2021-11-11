Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Press Conference on Pan African 7th annual Music Festival Runway

Photo Gallery
By Peter
R-L ...MD/CEO of NMO Management, Limited  Ngozi Omambala,  President  Silverbird Group. Guy Murray-Bruce, kemi Amusan , and Ariola Olowopotoku , during the Press Conference on Pan African 7th  annual Music Festival Runway  hosted by NMO Management, Limited  held in Lagos on 9/11/2021 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
0 7

L-r…President Silverbird Group. Guy Murray-Bruce, MD/CEO of NMO Management, Limited Ngozi Omambala, Fashion Entrepreneur | Producer; Ovo Ogufere , Last year winner annual Music Festival Runway; Nelson Oghenekewe.

MD/CEO of NMO Management, Limited  Ngozi Omambala,   Fashion Entrepreneur | Producer; Ovo Ogufere , Last year winner annual Music Festival Runway; Nelson Oghenekewe ; during the Press Conference on Pan African 7th  annual Music Festival Runway  hosted by NMO Management, Limited  held in Lagos on 9/11/2021… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5063 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers November 11, 2021

Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe brief press on 26th Edition…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers November 10, 2021

Assemblies of God Nigeria Lagos Mainland District Women’s…

1 of 88

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More