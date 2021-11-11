Champion Newspapers Limited
Glo-sponsored African Voices features Ghanaian, Kenyan changemakers

The Globacom-sponsored CNN African Voices Changemakers will this weekend bring to viewers the inspiring stories of two African footballers who have risen to the peak of their careers through hard work and commitment.

The two special guests who will feature on the programme are Ghanaian midfielder, King Gyan, and another midfielder from Kenya, Johanna Omolo, who plays for a Turkish club.

Aged 32, Gyan started off pursuing his interest in football at the Ghanaian soccer academy called Right to Dream. He later left for the United States of America and, in 2011, joined the Toronto FC of Canada. He also played for many other teams including Swedish Halmstads BK and clubs in the Norwegian Premier League.

The second guest, Omolo, is also 32 years old. He was first invited to the Kenyan national team in 2010 and featured for the country the following year. The highlight of his career includes representing Kenya at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 where he scored a goal against Tanzania. At the moment, he plays for BB Erzurumspor in Turkey.

Viewers can watch the programme live at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday or the repeat broadcasts on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m, 12.30 p.m., 7.30 p.m. and on Monday at 4.00 a.m. There is also a two-part 15-minute repeat to be broadcast on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45 p.m.​

 

