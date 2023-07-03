Presidential Tribunal: Absence of witness stalls INEC’s defence of Tinubu’s victory against Obi’s petition

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Monday in Abuja began its defence of the February 25 presidential election on a shaky note as none of its proposed three witnesses were present at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPEC).

INEC which conducted the disputed 2023 presidential election was billed to open its defence today but came to the Court without any witness.

At Monday’s proceedings, Lead counsel to INEC, Abubakar Balarabe Mahmood (SAN), informed the Court that the commission plans on calling three witnesses to counter the allegations of the Labour Party LP and its Presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi.

He, however, lamented that none of the witnesses was in court due to some emergencies for him to open the defence.

The senior lawyer pleaded with the Court to bear with him and applied for an adjournment of his defence.

Responding, Lead counsel to Peter Obi Dr. Livy Uzuoku (SAN), expressed shock and surprise at the conduct of the electoral body.

He told the Court that the INEC lawyer ought to have taken him into confidence before the commencement of the proceedings.

However, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) who stood for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) representing the All Progressives Congress APC did not object to the request for adjournment of INEC’S plea for the case to be shifted.

Presiding Justice of the Court, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani therefore adjourned proceedings till July 4 for further hearing.