Police assault: Magistrate’s absence delays Seun Kuti’s trial until Sep 27

Seun Kuti in handcuffs
9
ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun of the Yaba Magistrates’ Court’s absence in the trial of Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti for alleged police assault, Friday forced a adjournment of the case until September 27.

The Chief Magistrate’s absence is a result of the resumption of her administrative leave.

Kuti stands trial for assaulting a police officer on Lagos state’s Third Mainland Bridge on May 13, 2023.

Olatunbosun’s absence stalls court proceedings for Kuti’s trial following the police’s arraignment of the musician. 

The police said it arraigned Kuti for allegedly committing an offence that is contrary to Section 356 of the Criminal Code Act.

Earlier, Olatunbosun issued a ruling that prevents the police from being both a complainant and also the prosecutor of the case against Kuti. 

She, however, has acknowledged she needs “the advice of the DPP (Director, Public Prosecutions) to know whether he (Kuti) should be prosecuted or not.”

 

