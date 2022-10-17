Champion Newspapers Limited
President Muhammadu Buhari confers national honour on (MON) to Chief Folashade Noimat Okoya, wife of the business mogul

 President Muhammadu Buhari presents national honour on (MON) to Chief Folashade Noimat Okoya, wife of the business mogul.
Billionaire industrialist and Aare of Lagos Chief Razak Okoya his wife MD/CEO of Eleganza Group, Chief Folashade Noimat Okoya (MON).

L-r… MD/CEO of Eleganza Group, Chief Folashade Noimat Okoya, member of the Order of the Niger (MON); MD/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)Abike Dabiri-Erewa  (MON) and   Alhaja Rashidat Okoya.

Billionaire industrialist and Aare of Lagos Chief Razak Okoya and his wife MD/CEO of Eleganza Group, Chief Folashade Noimat Okoya (MON) pose with guests after the award.

L-r... L-r MD/CEO of Eleganza Group, Chief Folashade Noimat Okoya (MON), Temiola Apata (Teni)  musician, MD/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike DabiriErewa, both  received  (MON) award.

L-r…Billionaire industrialist and Aare of Lagos Chief Razak Okoya his wife MD/CEO of Eleganza Group, Chief Folashade Noimat Okoya (MON), Alhaja Rashidat Okoya; and Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya.

MD/CEO of Eleganza Group, Chief Folashade Noimat Okoya (MON) poses with her national award.

L-r … Barrister Abiodun Adefulire his wife, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire, MD/CEO of Eleganza Group, Chief Folashade Noimat Okoya (MON), her husband,  Billionaire industrialist and Aare of Lagos Chief Razak Okoya,Alhaja Rashidat Okoya and a guest during the event at Abuja on 11/10/2022.

 

 

