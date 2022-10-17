NOA, UNICEF train journalists on data-driven reportage to engage stakeholders on improving children’s well-being

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), in conjunction with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has educated journalists on its recent Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS 6) data.

This is to enable proper reporting of children and women issues in Nigeria like malnutrition, child mortality rate, immunisation, education, healthcare and facilities which will draw the attention of stakeholders to take positive actions.

At a 2-day media dialogue for journalists in south-west Nigeria held in Ibadan which ended on Friday, the need for journalists to come up with data-driven reports that points out the challenges faced by children and the opportunities available to them was emphasised.

The highlights of the workshop include: overview of MICS-6 results, data-driven journalism, generation of story ideas from data and group work presentation.

UNICEF Social Policy Specialist, Lagos office, Muhammad Okorie described the MICS-6 data as robust and comprehensive for the assessment of children related issues.

He noted that the result also serves as basis for advocacy and a critical tool for planning and budgeting.

Okorie hinted that UNICEF aims at ensuring that no child is left behind, hence its continuous engagement with stakeholders and plea for the farthest to be reached.

A media manager and trainer, Ify Onyegbule, in her explanation, said data storytelling simplifies complicated information to engage and inform the audience better.

She urged journalists to have a set plan, engage stakeholders including those at the grassroots afterwhich they should come up with a well-structured and interesting report.