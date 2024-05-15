Adeleke praises Globacom, wants telcos, states to work together

The governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has praised Globacom for its enormous contributions to Nigerian society. He also lauded the company’s chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., for his strong faith in the country.

Governor Adeleke, who made the remark while entertaining a Globacom team in his office in the state capital, insisted that “the subnational entities are where your market is and even though the regulatory body is national, your market base remains the states and the local governments. You must deliberately prioritize partnership with the state government”.

“The telecom community must understand that giving full support to the states in terms of payment of right taxes and corporate social responsibility is an investment in your market. The more robust the state governments are, the more buoyant your market will be,” the governor averred.

He extolled Dr Adenuga, who he described as a “great Nigerian whose impact on the Nigerian and the African economy cannot be quantified”.

He told the Globacom team that his administration was prepared to work with the corporation on a business partnership. “Be rest assured that this partnership is already a reality. We just need to work out the details”, the governor added.

The Glo Public Sector team leader, Niyi Odejobi assured the governor that the telecom behemoth is prepared to support the state to flourish.

He said Globacom is prepared to roll out digital and internet infrastructure to support companies and government in the state, promising that the cooperation will transform Osun state.