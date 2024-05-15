Persons Living With Disabilities beg Tinubu to appoint Halimat Tejuosho as a minister

Ibrahim Quadri

Members of the Lagos State Persons With Disabilities (PLWDs) on Wednesday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to appoint Hon. Halimat Adenike Tejuosho as a minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, noting they have trust in her on delivery of service.

The physically challenged who converged at Volleyball Court, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, addressed newsmen to champion the cause of Tejuosho’s appointment.

The Head Persons Living With Disabilities in Lagos State, Gbolahan Jonah expressed delight over the support they have been getting from Tejuisho over the years, saying she deserves to be appointed as a minister.

Jonah said, “She has been good to our members, we are happy to be here because she has also promised us today. We are here at Teslim Balogun Stadium waiting for her.

$She always sends some things to us as a way of support. We want her to know more of our challenges, she is trying but we need more support.

“From the past five to ten years, she has been assisting us. Whenever we are having celebrations, she would identify with us,” he noted.

Continuing, Jonah stated, “Some of our members have family members that have a lot of responsibilities. There are those among us who want to go to schools but can’t afford it. We have those who are graduates and are looking for jobs,” he pleaded.

On his part, Shoniwe Bolaji, a member of dwarfs in the State said, “I’m happy to be here because we know our father is merciful, he listens to the poor because he knows what the poor are going through.

“We are here on behalf of the dwarfs, the President should consider Hon Adenike Tejuisho by giving her a ministerial appointment.

“Though I have not met her one-on-one but I have heard what she has been doing. And I hear testimonies from our people and I know she will do better if she is giving the appointment.

“We are appealing to our father, I call your name with due respect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you should please consider Hon Tejuosho, she will never disappoint Nigerians and people living with disabilities.”

Tolulope Dada who is a member of Spinal cord impaired association, Lagos chapter, said as persons who are challenged in terms of uprightness in walking, “We want to appeal to our honourable, she should not forget us.

“Our families are struggling to help us but they can’t do it alone, we want her to continue to support us.”