Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Buhari summons Imo Governor, Power Minister, Economic Adviser

Latest News
By Peter
13

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, and the Chief Economic Adviser, Prof Doyin Salami, to a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday afternoon.

 

The President is scheduled to meet separately with them and he would be apprised of the latest developments in Imo State, the power sector and the state of the economy.

 

It would be recalled that the President while condemning the spate of violence in Imo State in the aftermath of the destruction of buildings and assets of the Police and the home of Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, pledged to review the security situation in southeast Nigeria.

 

President Buhari has also voiced his concern over the frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring a quick relief to the situation.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6271 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

IPOB condemns burning of Ohanaeze President’s house

Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum bags Champion Newspapers’ 2021…

 ISWAP leader, Shuwaram feared killed in NAF airstrikes, …

Epileptic power: SERAP gives Buhari 7day ultimatum to…

1 of 820