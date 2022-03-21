FUEL SCARCITY: I will put measures that will ensure constant petroleum products availability – Dr Solomon Uchenna Wining

The Accord Party presidential aspirant Dr. Solomon Uchenna Wining recently made it known the steps that he would take to revamp the oil and gas sector especially in the area of downstream, petroleum products availability and pricing.

This is coming at a time there is high scarcity of aviation fuel that has skyrocketed the price, the diesel pump price is out of reach of the ordinary citizen while the petrol is hovering around more than two hundred Naira.

Speaking on what he would do to ensure product availability, Solomon said “I will look at various variables such as building / maintenance of already existing refineries, reviewing our policies in the oil sector and having qualified personnel man in the oil and gas sector.

The basic problem of Nigeria in the area of fuel distribution and pricing is our inability to build, solidified and maintain our refineries.

It is a shame that a nation like ours with three refineries and yet, none is working and can’t even refine.

My government will get this corrected. “

On the need to strengthen the laws and build refineries, he added that” It is all about refining. When we depend on foreign fuel and importation, any small global shakeup will definitely affect us adversely.

The need to create jobs by building robust or even modular refineries are important. We would liberalise the sector”

“I think that the organisation is a good one in the area of price regulation and collective bergaining.

As an oil producer it is good to be a member of OPEC, the access it gives you and leverage it gives the country in the area of global oil politics is what we can’t jettison. I will deal with the OPEC and make our participation known.”

Dr Solomon Uchenna Wining has been described as the face of the youths and also has what it takes to move the nation forward.

