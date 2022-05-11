Champion Newspapers Limited
President Buhari orders CBN Governor, Emefiele to resign immediately

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Ministers aspiring to be President in 2023 to resign immediately.

He singled out the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba for braving the odds to quit to avoid conflict of interest.   But other Ministers seeking to be Governors, Senators and House of Representatives members were busy trying to seek clarifications if they were affected.

The President gave the quit notice at the tail end of the Federal Executive Council.   A visibly angry President said he had received the resignation of Nwajiuba seeking to be President.

He said: “I expect other members of this council seeking to be President to resign with immediate effect.”   A source in the cabinet said: “We were not clear if this directive will affect other ministers aspiring to be governors, Senators and House of Representatives members.   “We are expecting more clarifications soon.”

Some of the aspirants include Governor of Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele; the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipreye Sylva and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

 

