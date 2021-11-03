President Buhari greets APC Chieftain, Yohanna Daylop at 71

President Muhammadu Buhari joins all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating with party stalwart and loyalist, Yohanna Daylop, on his 71st birthday, November 3, 2021.

The President congratulates the party chieftain, who has played a major role in strengthening of the party at state and national levels, on the auspicious moment, rejoicing with all family members, friends and associates.

President Buhari affirms that the selflessness and sacrifices of members like Daylop saw to the foundation and growth of the APC, and their wisdom continues to sustain the party and democracy in the country.

The President believes the maturity, foresight and discipline of Daylop and other elders form the cornerstone of the party and will always inspire younger members on same path of patriotism and loyalty to the nation.

President Buhari prays for longer life and strength for the party chieftain.

