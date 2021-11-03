Ikoyi building collapse: Obaseki commiserates with Sanwo-Olu, victims’ families

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the families of victims and the people of Lagos State over the building collapse at Ikoyi, Lagos State, which has reportedly claimed the lives of at least 10 persons.

The governor, who expressed sadness over the incident, urged the authorities to beef up emergency operations to ensure the rescue of those still trapped under the rubble.

According to him, “We are deeply saddened by the news of the collapse of a 21-storey building in Ikoyi, Lagos. Our hearts are with the Government and people of Lagos State, especially the families who lost their loved ones in this incident.

“While we urge the government and relevant agencies to intensify efforts to ensure the rescue of those still trapped in the rubble, we pray for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Edo State, I offer my deepest condolences to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the people of Lagos State and the affected families over this painful incident.”

