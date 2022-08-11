Champion Newspapers Limited
President Buhari extols Perm Sec, State House, Tijjani Idris Umar on 59th birthday

By Peter
President Muhammadu Buhari joins members of staff and political appointees in the State House in congratulating the Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Idris Umar, on his 59th birthday, August 10, 2022.

The President congratulates Umar, his family, friends and professional colleagues on the auspicious occasion, while appreciating his efforts, sacrifices and dedication to effective management of the State House.

As the Permanent Secretary celebrates another age, President Buhari affirms that Umar’s foresight and insight have made a whole difference in accommodating and providing conducive working environment for the first and second family and political appointees, particularly the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The President prays for the wellbeing of the Permanent Secretary and his family.

 

 

