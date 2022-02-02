Champion Newspapers Limited
President Buhari condoles with Murray-Bruce family on mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to MurrayBruce family on the passing of their mother and matriarch, Mama Margaret Murray-Bruce, aged 95.

The President pays tribute to the peace loving and deeply religious woman who invested so much of her God given resources and talent in developing people, adopting many children, inspiring them to face life’s challenges with determination, optimism and joy.

The President urges Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Founder Silverbird Group, Francis Murray-Bruce, and Mr Guy Murray-Bruce, President, Silverbird Group and Chairman, Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN) and other members of the Murray-Bruce family to find inspiration from Mama’s legacy, particularly her personal example of decency and always looking out for the best in others.

President Buhari prays for repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for the loved ones that mourn.

 

