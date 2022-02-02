Investiture Ceremony of 17th President of APWEN Engr. Dr. Elizaberth Eterigho in Lagos

L-r … Immediate past President of ( APWEN) ,Engr Funmilola Ojelade; founding president of (APWEN) Engr Olu. Maduka, 17th President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Dr. Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho; Father of the day Former Governor of Ondo State .Dr Olusegun Mimiko; National President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr .Tasiu Saa’d Gidari Wudil, Mother of the Day Deaconess Grace Bamgboye; Deputy President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margret Oguntala and Mr Michael Eterigho ; during the Investiture of Engr Elizaberth Eterigho as the 17th President of APWEN held at Lagos Oriental hotel on 29/1/2022.

L-r…Past President NSE . Engr Ademola Olorunfemi; Father of the day Former Governor of Ondo State .Dr Olusegun Mimiko; Guest Speaker Chairman Access Bank Group Dr (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika; past President Nigerian Society of Engineers .Engr Kashim Ali; Director SMEDAN Engr David Ozigi.



L-r…Engr Nnoli Akpedeye. Dr Felicia Agubata; Dr Inobong Usoro and Engr Valerie Agberagba all past president of APWEN.

L-r… Engr Opeloyeru Fatimoh Folake. Chairman APWEN Lagos, Engr Monsurah Alagbe; past chairman APWEN Lagos Engr.Laolu Adedapo-Aisida and Vice Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r… Managing director Niger state water and Sewage Corporation (NISWASEC) Engr Hassan Chado; Former National Chairman NIEEE . Engr Emmanuel Akinwole; President kenol Engineering Company limited Engr Olu Ogunduyile; Engr Inwa Musa and Engr Sharu Mohammed.

L-r… Engr Atinuke Owolabi. (behind) immediate past President of ( APWEN) ,Engr Funmilola Ojelade; president FAEO. Ing. Mrs Cartien Bou – Chedid; Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Works & infrastructure Engr (Mrs.) Aramide Adeyoye; Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; President (NSE) Engr .Tasiu Saa’d Gidari Wudil; Deputy President (NSE) Engr Margret Oguntala and Engr.Laolu Adedapo-Aisida.

Cross Section of Executive Committee member of APWEN taking their Oath of Office ; During the Investiture of Engr Elizaberth Eterigho as the 17th President of APWEN held at Lagos Oriental hotel … PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

