Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Investiture Ceremony of 17th President of APWEN Engr. Dr. Elizaberth Eterigho in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
R-L... Immediate past President of ( APWEN) ,Engr Funmilola Ojelade; decorating 17th President   Association of Professional Women Engineers  of  Nigeria  (APWEN) Dr. Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho; Behind is her Husband Mr Michael Eterigho , during her investiture at Lagos Oriental Hotel  on 29/1/2022 ...PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
0 44

L-r … Immediate past President of ( APWEN) ,Engr Funmilola Ojelade; founding president of (APWEN) Engr Olu. Maduka, 17th President  Association of Professional Women Engineers  of  Nigeria   (APWEN) Dr. Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho; Father of the day Former Governor of Ondo State  .Dr Olusegun Mimiko; National President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr .Tasiu Saa’d Gidari Wudil, Mother of the Day Deaconess  Grace Bamgboye; Deputy   President Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE)  Engr Margret Oguntala  and Mr Michael Eterigho ;  during the  Investiture of Engr Elizaberth Eterigho as the 17th President of APWEN held at Lagos Oriental hotel on 29/1/2022.

L-r…Past President NSE . Engr Ademola Olorunfemi;  Father of the day Former Governor of Ondo State  .Dr Olusegun Mimiko; Guest Speaker Chairman Access Bank Group Dr (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika;  past President Nigerian Society of Engineers .Engr Kashim Ali; Director SMEDAN  Engr David Ozigi.

L-r…Engr Nnoli Akpedeye. Dr Felicia Agubata; Dr Inobong  Usoro  and Engr Valerie Agberagba all past president of APWEN.

L-r… Engr Opeloyeru Fatimoh Folake. Chairman APWEN Lagos, Engr  Monsurah Alagbe;  past chairman APWEN Lagos Engr.Laolu Adedapo-Aisida  and Vice Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r… Managing director Niger state water and Sewage Corporation (NISWASEC) Engr Hassan Chado; Former National Chairman NIEEE . Engr Emmanuel Akinwole; President kenol Engineering Company limited  Engr Olu Ogunduyile; Engr Inwa Musa and Engr Sharu Mohammed.

L-r… Engr Atinuke Owolabi. (behind) immediate past President of ( APWEN) ,Engr Funmilola Ojelade; president  FAEO.  Ing. Mrs Cartien Bou – Chedid; Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State  on Works & infrastructure Engr (Mrs.) Aramide Adeyoye; Engr  Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; President  (NSE) Engr .Tasiu Saa’d Gidari Wudil; Deputy   President  (NSE)  Engr Margret Oguntala  and Engr.Laolu Adedapo-Aisida.

Cross Section of  Executive Committee member of APWEN taking their Oath of Office ; During the  Investiture of Engr Elizaberth Eterigho as the 17th President of APWEN held at Lagos Oriental hotel … PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5886 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers February 2, 2022

NSE Ikeja Branch 29th Founders ‘Day celebration ,…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers February 1, 2022

Ikeja Club Investiture of New Patrons , New Year dance…

1 of 125