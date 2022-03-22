Presidency: Your ambition is a threat to Nigeria unity, Ohanaeze Youths warn Atiku

The Apex Socio-cultural youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) led by Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka has warned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to drop his presidential ambition so as to uphold the unity of the Nigerian nation.

Speaking to newsmen at Owerri, Imo State capital today Monday 21st March 2022, the National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, frowned at what he described as “the undue desperation of Atiku Abubakar to pick the presidential ticket of People’s Democratic party PDP.”

Comrade Igboayaka while reacting to the the meeting of Atiku Abubakar with PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, over his presidential ambition, described it as a call that would instigate Nigeria’s disintegration.

Comrade Igboayaka quoted Atiku Abubakar to have said “that PDP can’t afford to loose 2023 Presidency”, insisted that the latter ought to know that “if PDP dare give him tickets in 2023 against Southeast Aspirants, the party will not just loose the election, but it will be an evidential call for total disintegration of Nigeria.

“Atiku Abubakar should go to the history line of PDP formation from G34 led by Dr. Alex Ekwueme before it became political party, to ascertain that Southeast have paid the ultimate sacrifice in PDP more than any other Zone in Nigeria”

Speaking further, he reiterated that

Southeastern people had contributed in formation, building, as well as sustaining PDP as the most big party in Africa.

“Atiku Abubakar’s call to contest in PDP is a call to interrupt the Unity and Peace in Nigeria and such move will lead to National political disaster, anarchy and tribal crises that will sink Nigeria.

“If PDP denies a Southeasterner Presidential ticket, the only thing over 50 million Igbo youths must ensure is to keep Nigeria one by massively voting APC Presidential candidate from Southeast, and no PDP office/flag from ward level to state level will stand erect in Southeast. We’ll fight PDP like Yakubu GOWON did to keep Nigeria one.

“PDP must avoid using Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal and other selfish presidential Aspirants that are not from Southeast to disintegrate or cause Nigeria her national unity” Igboayaka maintained.

“It’s derogatory that Atiku Abubakar boasted how he used Ben Obi and Peter Obi as running mate, Atiku Abubakar should know that if any Nigerian desires to see Nigeria as the ‘Giant of Africa’ as proposed by Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik of Africa), then it’s high time he dropped his presidential ambition and support a credible and competent presidential aspirant from Southeast to build the Nigeria of Zik vision” Igboayaka stated.

“Atiku Abubakar must awaken his human consciousness and realize that among the Six geo-political Zone in Nigeria, Southeast gave him the overwhelming highest vote, which led the present administration of president Mohammadu Buhari to nick-name Southeastern people 5%. Therefore, it is historical that Atiku Abubakar and PDP family is owing the Southeastern people a reciprocation gratitude in 2023 presidential election’, Igboayaka reminded.