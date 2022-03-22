DSS shoots dead single mother in Enugu

Cosmas Chukwu

Against the backdrop of the news of the killing of innocent citizens in Lagos and Abuja areas by the police,and citizens’ irate reaction to the dastardly acts, another has happened in Enugu metropolis.

Reports have that a certain young woman,Miss Chinenye Opa was last Saturday gunned down by trigger happy operatives of the State Security Services, DSS.

The deceased who hailed from Amata Mgbowo operated her catering business in the Ologo layout of the Coal City.

She was a single mother of one male issue of five years.

A close family source which disclosed moaned “Tears cannot stop rolling down my chicks particularly as I remember you did not die a natural death. It is more painful when I remember you were killed by those paid with tax payers money to protect you”. The pretty lady, Chinenye Opah from Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, a baker by profession was gunned down by DSS Operatives in a location in Ologo in Coal Camp Area of Enugu on Friday 18th March, 2022. According to the said family source which spoke under deep cover,quoting an eye witness account,” DSS operatives had come to the area at about 1.30 pm with two Hillux jeeps, stopped at a location and started shooting sporadically. In the ensuing confusion and stampede, Chinenye was said to have been pursued and gunned down by one of the DSS Operatives.”

Another,family source revealed that Chinenye had three bullet holes in the upper region. The matter have been reported to the Ikirike Police Station in Enugu while the body had been deposited at the Eastern Nigeria Medical Center Enugu

. “While we implore the police to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book we also say Enough is Enough”, the family lamented,

Family sources also disclosed that the deceased was on the verge of formalizing a marriage with a certain suitor who had recently initiated marriage proceedings to the deceased.

All efforts to get the PPRO, Enugu State Command,Daniel Ndukwe,ASP to confirm the the reports proved a failure as he pleaded severally, being in a meeting and needing more time to investigate the report.

The PPRO has just confirmed the incident thus; “Investigation has been launched into the case of alleged shooting and murder of the said victim by unidentified armed men at Ologo quarters, Enugu, on 18/03/22 at about 1450hrs. Further development will be communicated, please. “