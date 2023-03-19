Poll: PDP Thugs Attack Polling Unit In Uyo, As 3 YPP Supporters Gunned Down In Ibiono Ibom.

A group of armed men suspected to be PDP thugs carted away materials at Ward 6 Unit 3 in Idak Eyop, Aka Etinan road Uyo.

Stranded voters at the unit said the armed thugs came in two tinted vehicles, Hilux and Bus and started shooting sporadically into air, scaring the voters who scampered for safety, paving way for them to cart away the materials to an unknown location.

The voters further said that all of them wore black and black with dark glasses. When visited, the unit was deserted. No official of INEC was seen while some electoral papers were seen scattered on the floor.

In a similar development, three youths believed to be supporters of the Young Peoples Party, YPP were said to have been shot to death by the police at INEC office Okoita, Ibiono Ibom local government area, Akwa Ibom State.

Sources said the slain youths were trying to block the PDP Thugs under the guise of security agents from carting election materials away from the INEC office. According to them, the slain bodies were immediately evacuated from the scene of the incident by the police, perhaps to avert protest from the youths.

Confirming the sad development, the YPP governorship candidate, Senator Obong Bassey Albert, popularly known as OBA, an indigene of the local government condemned the killing and called on the police to investigate and bring the culprits to book. Attempts to call on the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko McDon to comment on the incident proved abortive as his phone was switched off.