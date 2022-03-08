Politicians, Ebubeagu security responsible for insecurity in Southeast: IPOB alleges

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has accused Operatives of Ebubeagu security outfit and politicians of being responsible for the killings and burning of innocent people’s properties and houses in Imo State and other parts of South East Region.

IPOB also said that the people that created criminals, political thugs, cultists and unknown gunmen, snatching of people’s cars and raping of mothers, wives and sisters wanted to implicate IPOB and ESN but have shot themselves in the leg.

The group in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful dismissed the rumours making the round that ESN have camps in Orsu, Oru West and East of Imo State.

It warned those calling for military action in the Communities to be ready to take responsibility for any innocent Biafran that will be killed by soldiers.

The statement read in part, “We are warning Hon. Chris Azubogu representing Nnewi North and South federal consituency in the House of Representatives, and his co-travellers to be careful over their call for the military to besiege Lilu, and Orsumoghu Communities.

“We don’t have ESN camps in these communities including Orsu, Oru West and East of Imo State. Those calling for military action in the Communities should be ready to take responsibility for any innocent Biafran that will be killed by the blood-thirsty soldiers.

“ESN and IPOB volunteers are not involved in these criminal activities going on in the South East region. Operatives of Ebubeagu security outfit created by these politicians are responsible for these atrocities.

“Our intelligence unit has uncovered some politicians involved in the recruitment of thugs behind the ongoing madness in Imo State and other parts of Biafra. Some of these politicians include: Hon Ekene Anaduele, aka Stainless, Former APGA Aspirant in Imo State.

“C.O.C Akaolisa Attorney General, (Idemili Akwu Ojor Eziinwanne na Orsu Phone number is 08033368473,Emman Uguru, Deputy Chairman Orsu, (Edu Awo Idemili ). He is using his younger brother, Enerst to recruit fake ESN members causing and killing Hope Uzodinma’s political opponents in Imo State His phone number is 08063785163.

“Chairman of all chairmen, Awo Idemili Town Union, Mazi Ikenna Ezubeozor. He is also in charge of recruitments. His phone number is 08035749943

“Chairman and Youth Leader, Amaokwe Chukwuka. (Phone number is 08057959531) Obinna Izonobi Edeukwu, Head of Community Police Orsu, now head of Ebubeagu in Orsu LGA Imo State. He took oath to eliminate our people. His phone number is 08035223225.”

Others includre, “Oguwara Uzor, President Ndu Ukwu is among those who recruited them to kill our people. His phone number is 08026620212Nwadi Ikeh, another frontliner in his area recruiting fake ESN operatives. His phone number is 07048205211

“The Ejimas – sons of Police officer in Awo Idemili. People living in the area know them too well. They live at Paul Agundu’s house at Awo. They are usually seen around Produce in Awo.”

The group called on people of the southeast to hold the mentioned accountable if anything untoward happens to those communities because they invited soldiers to besiege them.

It added, “The criminals recruited by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma’s men and Hon. Chris Azubogu of Nnewi are political thugs hired to execute their election projects.

“The guns they gave them during the election season have not been retrieved. They are now using the same guns to commit so many crimes and blame them on innocent members of IPOB and ESN

“They started using the Ak 47 rifles in killing our people after elections. Now the politicians who engaged them are still keeping them against 2023.

“ESN has camps in every part of Biafraland, why then is it in Imo State that senseless killings are going on unabated. Politicians are behind the carnages not ESN operatives.”