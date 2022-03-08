Women’s role in nation building inevitable, says Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has congratulated women in Nigeria and women all over the world on the ocassion of this year’s International Women’s Day, describing their role in nation building as inevitable.

In his solidarity message to women in general and hardworking Nigerian women in particular, Governor Uzodimma admonished them not to be despaired in their resolve to contribute towards the betterment of the Nigerian and global society despite all odds.

In a statement by Governor Uzodimma’s Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, the Governor commended the womenfolk for all their labour of love for family and society at large through hard work, prayers, and other activities that help to shape our society.

Governor Uzodimma said: “As you mark another year to assess your role in our society, I love to commend you for all you do to make our complex society a better place for all to live. I also join all people of goodwill in celebrating you for all you care and do to maintain the balance the human society requires.”

Governor Uzodimma said because he appreciates and understands the multi-dimensional role women can play in our society, he has therefore found it expedient to tap into the talent of many women by appointing them into highly elevated offices in his Shared Prosperity Administration in Imo State.

The Governor said his administration will continue to be women-friendly and supportive of them in all their activities that will impact positively on our society, noting that the saying, “train a woman, you train a nation” is real.

Governor Uzodimma regretted that there are still some encumbrances on the way of the womenfolk realising their full potential and advised them not be discouraged by such challenges but instead, see them as a reason to forge a common front and work tirelessly to overcome them.

The Governor also used the ocassion to thank his wife, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma, for devoting her time, energy and resources to better the lots of the women in Imo State, particularly the needy in our midst, through diverse empowerment and training programmes.

According to the Governor, this year’s International Women’s Day also presents the women with the opportunity to pray for the peace, unity and development of our society in the face of daunting insecurity ocassioned by kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery; political instability, economic meltdown and even war drum threateniing the globe peace and stability.