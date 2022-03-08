Champion Newspapers Limited
Electoral Act: Court stops Buhari, Malami from fresh amendment

People & Power
By Editor
Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.
Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday stopped President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation, and the Senate President from tampering with the newly amended Electoral Act 2022.

 

The judge in a ruling on an ex-parte application by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, agreed that the Electoral Act has become a valid law and cannot be tampered with without following due process of law.

 

Ekwo agreed with Chief James Ogwu Onoja SAN, counsel to PDP, that the proper place to challenge the validity of any existing law is a court of competent jurisdiction.

 

 

Specifically, the court restrained all the defendants in the suit from removing section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act or preventing It from being implemented for the purpose of the 2023 general elections.

 

Further hearing in the matter has been fixed for March 21.

 

 

