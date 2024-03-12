Police Service Commission Chairman Decorates PA, Extols His Commitment And Hard Work.

*prays for divine blessing as Christians and Muslims observe Lent, Ramadan fast.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase CFR, retired Inspector General of Police, has extolled the uncommon qualities and commitment of his personal Assistant, Ukom Abam who was recently promoted from the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police to the substantive rank of Superintendent.

Dr. Arase said he is impressed with his commitment to work and general disposition to assisting him deliver on his mandate to take the Commission to the next level.

Dr. Arase spoke when he decorated his Personal Assistant with his new rank of Superintendent of Police. He charged him to be steadfast on his commitment to “our shared vision” stressing that his dedication to national duty will not go unnoticed.

Dr. Arase used the occasion to announce that the Commission will continue to ensure that promotions in the Nigeria Police Force must be defined, merit based and on seniority. He advised his aide to remain focused and continue to contribute his little quota to national security.

Dr. Arase has also prayed for divine blessings as Christians observe the Lent and Muslims the Ramadan fast.

He said Nigerians should continue to pray for a new Nigeria as there is need for ,”us to assist government deliver on its mandate. ,” it is a collective responsibility and Nigeria must rise again” he admonished. We have to support the government to succeed. It is a collective responsibility” he noted.