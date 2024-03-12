How Coca-Cola Nigeria is Championing Women’s Empowerment and Inclusion.

As the world unites to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD), a day dedicated to recognizing women’s achievements and advocating for gender equality, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited (CCNL) reaffirms its commitment to empowering Nigerian women. We are a total beverage company, refreshing local economies and making a difference in their lives. This year, in line with the UN’s theme for International Women’s Day, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” we celebrate the women across the Coca-Cola system – from our associates to women entrepreneurs in our value chain who are running small businesses in local communities.

We believe that supporting the success of women-owned businesses creates a ripple effect of positive results in local communities. For decades, Coca-Cola has distinguished itself as a champion for women’s economic empowerment and development. Through diverse and impactful initiatives, the company has driven positive change for Nigerian women, from fostering female leadership within its organization to equipping women entrepreneurs across its value chain.

Women empowerment is deeply embedded in Coca-Cola’s core values, aspiring to a 50% female representation in its leadership by 2030. By nurturing female leadership talent internally and empowering women entrepreneurs externally, Coca-Cola continues to play a crucial role in driving sustainable and inclusive growth across Nigeria.

Recognizing the vital role women entrepreneurs play in the Nigerian economy, Coca-Cola has established a strong commitment to their success. Programs like 5 by 20, Lady Mechanic Initiative, ENGINE, Catalyst for Change and EQUIP 60,000 etc offering practical training and valuable resources, propelling women to launch and grow their businesses, leading to flourishing businesses, uplifted families, and empowered communities.

Beyond national initiatives, Coca-Cola through its philanthropic arm, The Coca-Cola Foundation funded the pan-African JAMII Femmes Initiative with Women in Africa (WIA). This ambitious program aims to accelerate the growth of 14,000 women entrepreneurs across Nigeria, Kenya, and Ivory Coast. Chioma Echegwesi, a Nigerian agritech entrepreneur, exemplifies the program’s transformative impact. As a program champion, she received a $10,000 grant which she has transformed into a greenhouse creating employment opportunities, showcasing the program’s far-reaching influence. Chioma’s story is just one out of over 500,000 Nigerian women who has passed through the Coca-Cola System empowerment initiatives in the last decade.

As we celebrate IWD, we are reminded of the countless women strengthened by Coca-Cola Nigeria’s women empowerment initiatives. Speaking on the company’s dedication to women, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, Senior Director, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability at Coca-Cola Nigeria, stated ” The Coca-Cola Company is for everyone. We invest to improve people’s lives, including providing jobs, creating economic opportunities for women, and supporting communities where we operate”

Coca-Cola’s commitment extends beyond individual success stories. By equipping women with the right skills and resources, Coca-Cola empowers entire communities, upholding the maxim: When women succeed, their families thrive, leading to a more prosperous and sustainable society.