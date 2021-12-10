Champion Newspapers Limited
Police recovers Eze Nwaigwe’s Toyota Jeep taken away by his abductors

By Peter
0 23

VICTOR  DURUAMAKU, Owerri

 

The police in Owerri Imo State, Thursday, recovered  the Toyota High Lander Jeep belonging the traditional rulers of Mbutu community in Aboh Mbaise local Government Area of the state, HRH Eze Demian Nwaigwe.

CSP, Micheal Abattam, the Imo State Police  Command spokesman confirmed  this to our Correspondent in Owerri Thursday afternoon.

According to him, the command relieved  information  about the traditional ruler’s abduction and immediately swung into action a move which he said led to the recovery of the vehicle.

However, he said that the state Commissioner of Police Mr Rabiu Huseini, on getting the information, ordered  full scale investigation into the incident and vowed that the abductors would be apprehended and treated according to the law.

Abattam said that the police boss has assured that the Royal father will be rescued in no distance time.

It would recalled that gun men suspected to be  abductors said to be numbering over ten,(10), in the wee hours of Thursday  stormed the palace of the traditional ruler and abducted him, making away with his Highlander Toyota Jeep.

Meanwhile members of the Mbutu community have been thrown into serious confusion and agony following the abduction of their Royal Father.

Some of the members of the community who did not want to be mentioned had called on the state Governor Hope Uzodimma and the commissioner of Police in the state  to do the needful to secure  the release of their traditional ruler.

 

 

