Catholic Diocese Umuahia celebrates first centenary anniversary calls for holy life among Christians

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

Catholic Diocese of Umuahia has celebrated her first Centenary Anniversary with a call for Christians to follow the footsteps of those who sacrificed their lives and lived life of holiness..

Speaking at the event the Abia state Governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu said the celebration is a Milestone worthy of celebration.

He appreciated God and congratulated the Catholic Diocese of Umuahia on the Centenary celebration of the Advent of Catholic in Umuahia ,Abia state

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy Sir Ude Oko Chukwu felicitated with the Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, Bishop of Umuahia Diocese and entire Catholic faithful in Umuahia on the Centenary celebration of Advent of the Catholic faith in Umuahia Diocese adding that Catholic in Umuahia district has grown tremendously from her little beginning in 1921 in Bende when the first Eucharistic Mass was celebrated by Rev. Father Herbert Whyte of the blessed memory .

The Governor further thank God for His goodness and mercy as well as for the remarkable spiritual infrastructural development and growth recorded so far in the zone and prayed God to continue to uphold and sustain the Umuahia zone as she grows from strength to strength in the proclamation of the good news of salvation to humanity.

He commended the Catholic Church for synergy and good working relationship existing the present administration which have enhanced positively in the transformation and prevailing peace and security currently witnessed in the State and called for sustained prayers from the church to move the State to greater heights.

Addressing Newsmen shortly receiving an outstanding award from the church the Abia state Commissioner for lands and survey , Hon. Francis Onwuchuruba expressed appreciation to the church for finding him worthy to be honored,noting that the primary aim of man on Earth is to serve God, while encouraging others to work for God because God works for those who work for Him.

The Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Chief Erondu Erondu and the Chairman on the occasion, Sir. Emeka Udokporo appreciated God for the Centenary celebration,lauded Umuahia Catholic Diocese for tremendous progress recorded in the state.

Speaking while unveiling the Centenary publication, ‘The Gift of the Church : A Centenary of Catholicism in Umuahia Diocese” the Papal Nuncio to Nigeria His Grace, The Most Rev. Antonio Guido Filipazzi said the publication will enhance the culture of reading books in Nigeria and congratulated the authors for doing a good job.

In his remarks the traditional ruler of Umuzomgbo, Ihechiowa , Arochukwu LGA, HRM Eze. Linus Nto Mba expressed appreciation to church for giving him award , while promised to continue to work for God and humanity.

Earlier .the Bishop of Umuahia Catholic Diocese,Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji extolled the pioneer Bishop of Umuahia diocese late Bishop Anthony Nwedo for his efforts to consolidate the church Abia .

He described him as a greater preacher , educationist and a man who will be remembered for his life of holiness.

For a better society