Police launch investigation into killing of 3 in Port Harcourt

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command said it has launched an investigation into the killing of three persons by unknown gunmen at different locations in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Tuesday night.

Our correspondent reports that an e-hailing cab driver, Emmanuel Daniel was reportedly shot dead by yet-to-be-identified gunmen along Olu Obasanjo Road while driving.

Widow of the deceased, Mrs. Ebere Daniel, who spoke with newsmen in Port Harcourt appealed to the government and security agencies to apprehend and bring the killers of her husband to book.

Another man, Roland Asuru, we gathered, was shot while driving at Wopara Street, Old Aba Road, Port Harcourt at about 8pm on Tuesday.

A source told our correspondent that Mr. Asuru was rushed to the Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, where he was confirmed dead.

In the same vein, a mechanic, identified as John Okon was also shot dead by some hoodlums around Mile One Diobu axis of Port Harcourt same Monday night.

Chairman of Diobu Vigilante while confirming this to newsmen, Amatari Bipilade said the late mechanic was killed inside his Gulf 3 red wagon car along Abakiliki by Nanka street.

A married woman who was in the vehicle with the late mechanic who narrated how Mr. Okon was killed has denied being lover to the deceased. She said Okon was her neighbour.

Meanwhile, a human rights activist and National Coordinator of Centre for Basic Rights Protection And Accountability, Prince Wiro has demanded precise investigation devoid of sentiment, intimidation and harassment against the woman.

Mr. Wiro said he personally took the woman to the Mile 1 Police Division to help the Police with investigation when the woman reached out to him on Wednesday (October 11, 2023).

Reacting to the incidents, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the killings in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

SP Iringe-Koko said the police is investigating the killings in the state.