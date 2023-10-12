Navy destroys 6 illegal refining camps in Rivers

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Pathfinder, on Wednesday destroyed six illegal refining camps in Cawthorne Channel 2 in Degema local government area of Rivers State.

The Commander, NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Desmond Igbo, while conducting journalists around the camps said the illegal refineries which has a 3million litres capacity storage, steals crude oil from a wellhead in OML18 operated by NNPC Ltd. and Sahara Energy.

Igbo accused the oil thieves of sabotaging the nation’s economy and destroying the environment.

He disclosed that the illegal refiners installed a six inch pipeline running over 2km from the wellhead to their reservoir which distributes to the six illegal refining camps.

He said “Here is NNPCL OML 18 oil well head that is being tapped with a 6 inches hose connected to the well head by oil thieves. The hose runs for about 2 kilometres from the wellhead to their reservoir and thereafter channel it to their cooking pots. This is a clear case of economic sabotage.

“My men, the Tactical Assault Squadron of Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder on our patrol in the creeks discovered the site yesterday, (Tuesday) and we are here to ensure that this does not continue anymore.

“Also, this is in compliance and pursuit of the Chief of Naval Staff’s, Vice Admiral, Emmanuel Ogalla, directives to his field Commanders, that we must ensure that the issue of oil theft in Niger Delta becomes history and eradicated at least to the barest minimum.

“The capacity of the bunkering sites runs into 3 millions of litres if not more.”

The NNS Pathfinder boss who advised youths to Shun crime and engage in legal business, said modalities were on going to engage community stakeholders on a dialogue against oil theft.

“We are engaging the community stakeholders to talk to their youth from engaging in oil theft. When I resumed command, all the Community leaders, Paramount rulers, have been visited and I have also told them to call their youths to order because the oil thieves can not do this without the connivance of the youths. We have told them to refrain from that and look for alternative ways to earn a living.

“We are yet to make any arrest because the place is an open place, so the hoodlums fled on siting us, but we are going to trace them and trace those who are sponsoring them because they cannot come here without having big people behind them to sponsor them. We will put down our intelligences in action and make such we trace their sponsors.

“This is not the best way to earn a living. There are so many ways to earn a living instead of damaging the environment and also they are depriving the Federal Government of the needed revenue,” he said.