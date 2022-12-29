Police In Imo Arrests   Notorious and Vicious IPOB/ESN  Commander 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command has arrested a notorious and Vicious IPOB/ESN Commander alleged to be responsible for the killings and wanton destruction of both individual and Government property in the state in recent times

Parading the suspect before Newsmen at the command Headquarters in Owerri the state capital, Wednesday, the command’s spokesman, CSP Micheal Abattam said that the suspect was the chief trainer for the out lawed groups

According to him, the suspect is a deserter from the Nigerian Army and has confessed to to have led the terror gang that killed a politician late Gulak

The PPRO said that the suspect confessed to have trained over 1000 foot soldiers of the IPOB/ ESN who are now terror gangs terrorising the state

He disclosed that the police recovered some dangerous weapons which includes

Four live GMPG Rocket launcher, several army uniforms, DSS uniforms, police uniforms four Biafran Flags, EFCC uniforms and assorted charm

The police spokesman gave the name of the suspect as, Lance Corporal Nwangwu Chiwendu aka “Onyearmy” aged 34 years and a native of Amaohuru Nguru in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State,

He said that the suspect has been on the Command’s wanted list and was being trailed for a long time pointing out that the suspect’s modus operandi is gorilla-like operation

According to him, ” he unleashed surprise terror attack and goes into hiding in neighbouring States and was arrested, on 23/12/2022 at about 1030 hours in his home town, Amahohuru Nguru in Aboh Mbaise LGA, after diligent gathering of both credible and technical intelligence, during the late father’s funeral”

The PPRO said the suspect seats on a vantage position while his members were on surveillance and on sighting the police operatives, they took to their heels, engaging the Operatives in a shoot-out, using the crowd as a shield”

The Police Operatives, he went on, returned the fire professionally and tactically to avoid bullet hitting innocent persons in the crowd and he was later arrested after a long chase alongside two of his gang members with bullet injuries while others escaped.

Amazingly, the PPRO, said the suspect did not sustain any bullet injury; this he attributed to the charms worn all over his body he called “Odeshi” meaning native bullet proof.

He explained that on searching the house and premises of the suspect, ex -Lance Corporal Nwangwu Chiwendu the following items were recovered

i. Five (5) Pump Action guns;

ii. Two (2) cut to size double barrel guns;

iii. Four (4) locally made pistols.

iv. Fifty (50) rounds of live cartridges;

v. Nine (9) locally made hand-grenades;

vi. ESN regalia and various charms and rings.

The spokesman said, in the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to have enlisted into the Nigerian Army in 2013, where he trained as an engineer and became an expert in weapons handling and servicing of all heavy automatic weapons.

According to him, he rose to the rank of Lance Corporal before he deserted the Army and joined the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its arm affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) through one Ebubechukwu surname unknown and became the Operational Commander and Chief Trainer of the Outlawed group where he claimed to have trained over one thousand members in weaponry and terror attack in their Camp located in Ogbotoukwu, a forest, in Obowu LGA of Imo State.

CSP Abattam said that the suspect further confessed to have participated and led in several vicious killings of Security personnel, attacks on INEC offices, burning of Police stations, murder of innocent people, armed robbery/kidnapping, terrorism

He narrated how on 30th May, 2021, they murdered the late Armed Gulak, the former political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He confessed that he led the operation and they double crossed and stopped the Toyota Camry Taxi car that was taking him and his friend to the airport and ordered them to come down, shot him but the bullet did not penetrate his body, so he went to him removed the rings on his right fingers, shot and killed him along airport road.

Abattam said, the recent killing of the Labour Party Senatorial candidate, burning of his house and Jeep, was masterminfed by the suspect as he led his gang members including one Okechukwu Duru and others, to kidnap one Jude Nwahiri on the 4th of November 2021, collected ransom of 21 million naira after killing four persons in the residence of the victim at Amaohuru Nguru in Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo State.

Also he alleged that the murder of the traditional ruler of Amaohuru Nguru Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo state HRH Eze Anthony Anyanwu on 10/12/2021 and

the murder of a native doctor in Amaohuru Nguru, Uzodimma Ahaiwe on 25/12/2021,

the murder of one Ugochukwu Olewuike aka Taco; the youth leader of Amaohuru Nguru Aboh Mbaise LGA Imo State,

the murder of one Krubo surname unknown native of Obohia in Ahiazu Mbaise, were carried out by his terror gang

Police spokesman, further disclosed that the killing of one Police Inspector and Police Sergeant at Aboh Mbaise Police Station the day his terrorist gang attacked and burnt the police station.

Abattam further said, ” the suspect led the attack at Ezinihitte Mbaise Police Station, Ahiazu Mbaise Police Station, Otoko Police Station Obowo, Ihite Uboma Police Station, Enyiogugu Police Station in Aboh Mbaise LGA.”

” he led the attack/murder of onion truck driver along Mbaise Road, led the attack on INEC office in Ihite Uboma LGA Imo State and killed two INEC staff.

 He led the attack on INEC office Owerri along Owerri/Port Harcourt Road and killed two police officers while on the mission and the attack on Mbano Vigilante Group and killed three of the vigilantes.

The Police Command said the suspect the operation of the the kidnap of the white men on road construction along Umuna Okigwe Road and killed the mobile officer and soldier on guard duty, and the attack on Umuna Okigwe Police Station and killed one Asp Danjuma and Inspector Ebi Utom, and also stole their service riffles

” he was among the terrorist that attacked Owerri Correctional Center and State CIID Owerri on 05/04/2021 and

attack on the rapid response team at Ihite Uboma on 22/12/2022 set the Hilux van ablaze, snatched their riffles.

According to him, the suspect econfessed to serial kidnappings, armed robberies and car snatching within the command in recent times.

#