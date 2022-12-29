Adeleke disbands existing mining JTF, to set up new one 

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has ordered the immediate disbandment of the state’s Mining Joint Taskforce (JTF).

The current JTF was directed to hand over all government vehicles and documents in their possession to the Solid Minerals Committee.

This was contained in a release by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Wednesday as part of the adminstration’s efforts to clean up the solid mineral sector.

The Governor further issued a directive for the reconstitution of a new Joint Task Force to man the sector.

The State Governor had two weeks ago announced some reforms in the solid mineral sector which include stopping unauthorised mining, addressing challenges of mining related environmental degradation and ensuring Osun state get her returns from the sector.

“I consequently direct the Chairman of the Solid Mineral Committee to take neccesary steps to ensure seamless transition from the old to the new JTF.

“The new team when constituted must operate with utmost professionalism with zero tolerance for misconduct,” Governor Adeleke directed.