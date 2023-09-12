Police arrests 13 cult, robbery suspects in Zaria, Kaduna

Police at Sabon-Gari in Zaria, Kaduna State have arrested 13 cult and robbery suspects.

Acting spokesman of the police in the state, ASP Mansir Hassan stated on Monday in Zaria that the cultists already confessed to be members of “Eiye’’ Confraternity.

“They came from different tertiary institutions across the country and chose a part of Zaria as their rendezvous for initiation rituals,’’ he stated.

Hassan explained that the cultists stormed the Zaria community on Sunday, armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons.

They broke into homes, injured and robbed the inhabitants before fleeing into a nearby forest, he added.

The spokesman stated that police operatives trailed the assailants to their hideout in the forest and arrested 13 of them as others fled further.

Hassan added that those arrested were cooperating with the police in the effort to arrest other gang members