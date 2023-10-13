Police Arrest Indian Hemp Seller, Other Suspects for Criminal Activities. 

*Recovers caches of arms and ammunition

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Crack detectives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a middle age man for illegal sale of Indian Hemp in Abuja and have recovered huge consignment of the outlawed drug from his car and sale outlets in Abuja the nation’s capital.

Operatives of the Special Tactical Squad and the Intelligence Response Team arrested the suspect at APO junction in the nation’s capital with a Mercedes Benz car through actionable intelligence.

Force Public Relations Officer ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this to newsmen during the parade of suspects on Wednesday at the STS Headquarters Guzape Abuja.

The suspect identified as Emmanuel Simon was said to be avoiding the eagle eyes of the Police when they launched a stop and search at the popular roundabout in the heart of Abuja hence they gave him a hot pursuit and apprehended him.

His car which was loaded with the outlawed substance was recovered from him with a huge load of the substance.

The Police authorities also arrested and paraded other suspects including two serial kidnappers Hauwa Abdullahi and Abububakar Abdullahi who were involved in the kidnapping of over 100 students of Federal Government Girls Collage Yauri Kebbi State about two years ago.

The Police also recovered over thirteen stolen vehicles from other criminal gang members of armed robbery, and recovered huge catches of arms and ammunitions from the suspects.

The Inspector-General of Police Ag IGP Olukayode Egbetokeun has given orders for the immediate arrignment of the suspects in accordance with the laws of the Nigerian federation.

All the suspects the Police image maker said would soon find their date in court and the Police is determined to ensure deligent prosecution of all the cases.