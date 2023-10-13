Reps Screen to Confirm Two Ex-Senators, Former House Spokesman and 13 Nominees As NDDC Board 

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday screened to confirm two former senators Sen.Dimaro Denyanbofa and Sen.Ibrahim Gobir and and the former spokesman of the House Hon Abudulrazak Namdas and thirteen other nominees as member of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.

The excercise the lawmakers did after screening followed the traditional of the upper legislative chamber-the Senate wherein they asked the sixteen nominees to the NDDC Board chosen by the President Sen. Bola Tinubu to take a bow and go.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Erhiatakake Ibori-Suen said that the screening and confirmation of the nominees was in conformity with the provisions of Sec 2 (2) of the NDDC Act.

She noted that on Wednesday October 4, 2023, the nominees appeared before the Senate where they were screened and confirmed by the lawmakers at the Committee of the Whole.

The NDDC Act 2000 cited by the Delta born lawmaker expressly provides that ‘the Chairman and other members of the Board of the NDDC shall be appointed by the President, Commander of the Armed Forces, subject to the confirmation by the Senate in consultation with the House of Representatives’.

The nominees names as sent in a correspondence to the National Assembly from the Presidency are as follows:Mr.Chiedu Ebie Chairman Delta, Dr.Samuel Ogbuku MD/CEO Bayelsa,

Mr.Boma lyaye ED Finance and

Admin Rivers, Mr. Victor Antai ED Project Akwa-lbom, Ifedayo Abegunde ED Corporate Services Ondo,Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa State

Representative Bayelsa, Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono State

Representative Akwa-lbom.

Others include Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya State Representative Delta, Chief Tony Okocha State Representative Rivers,

Hon. Patrick Aisowieren State

Representative Edo, Mr. Kyrian C. Uchegbu State Representative Imo, Hon. Otito Thompson Atikase State

Representative Ondo,

Chief Dimgba Eruba State

Representative Abia,Rt.Hon. Orok O Duke JP State Representative Cross-River, Hon. Nick Wende State

Representative, North-Central,

Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak State

Representative North-East and

Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi

Gobir State Representative Northwest

The House Committee after adoption of a motion moved by the Deputy Mionirority Whip Hon Ali Isa JC said that as former lawmakers who were thoroughly screened by the electorates before their elections into the National Assembly, they will be good ambassadors of the parliament in NDDC