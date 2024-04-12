Police arrest 2 over stolen electrical wires worth N1.5m in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested two notorious criminals who specialise in stealing electrical wiring and installations in new building construction sites within Enugu metropolis.

The police recovered electrical distribution boxes, rolls of cables, and many quantities of LED electrical bulbs, all valued at about ₦1,500,000 from the notorious suspects.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Thursday that police operatives serving in the Independence Layout Police Division, acting on credible information, made the arrest on April 6, at about 9 a.m.

According to Ndukwe, police operatives arrested one Sunday Ogbodo, 38, of Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area (LGA).

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having stolen numerous electrical wiring and installatio items from different building construction sites in Independence Layout and other parts of Enugu metropolis, using his Peugeot 406 car, which was also recovered.

“The suspect’s confessional statements further led to the arrest of one of his conspirators, main receiver and distributor of the stolen items, one Ogbonna Maduabuchi, 40, of Amechi-Uwani Awkunanaw in Enugu South LGA on April 9.

“He also confessed to the crime.

“Further investigative actions are underway to arrest the suspects’ cohorts at large, while they will be arraigned and prosecuted once investigations are concluded,” he said.

Ndukwe called on individuals, who may have recently experienced such acts of theft of electrical wiring and installation items in their building construction sites, to visit the Independence Layout Police Station for identification of items and other necessary actions.