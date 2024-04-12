Sallah: FCT residents decry high cost of food stuffs 

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have continued to decry the increasing cost of goods and services as Nigerians celebrate the Eid el Fitr.

The residents spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja while reacting to how the continuous increase in prices of goods and services was affecting their Sallah celebrations.

The residents said in spite of the appreciation of the Naira against the dollar, the prices of goods and services were still exorbitant for the common man to purchase.

They, however, called for government’s intervention in ensuring the stability of prices of goods and services.

Miss Amanat Alhassan, a student of the University of Abuja said, “the economy of the country has made this year’s Sallah least exciting for me because everything is so expensive.

“ So I did not expect much to happen. Everyone is just managing what they have and staying low-key.

“ I can barely do my hair due to the high cost of attachment.

“In those days, braids used to cost like N3,000 but because the Naira has no value it costs N5,000 now, “she said.

Mrs Zainab Baba, a businesswoman, said the Eid celebration was not enjoyable compared to the previous years because of the high cost of things.

According to her, things are tough to the point that people are finding it difficult to feed and survive.

“But at the same time I am grateful to Allah for witnessing another year and Eid,” she said.

Miss Hamza Abubakar, a housemaid, reminisced about buying food at affordable prices and how the family she worked for always had a lot to eat and give during Eid celebrations.

Abubakar said unfortunately, the present economic situation had made it impossible for her family to buy enough to eat.

“We barely have enough to eat during this sallah talk more of giving and sharing with people. The situation is not good at all.

“I am still grateful I could at least have a nice time with my family. I urge the government to do something about the increment of food prices,” she said.

Mrs Karimah Adeoye, a boutique owner, emphasised how much the Eid celebration was important to her and her family.

Adeoye said that there was a lot of difference in terms of merriment between this year’s Eid and previous years due to the economic downturn.

Adeoye, however, said she was grateful she spent Eid in the Mosque and with her family.

Mojeeb Ahmed, a student of the University of Abuja said “the prices of goods and services were too outrageous.

“ The sellers are still buying their goods for high prices in spite of the decrease in Naira and they would need to make a gain.

“People are charging so much for their services because the Naira lacks value and people are not seeing the prices of anything reducing in the country,” he said.

Mrs Yesmin Ahmed, a civil servant, said that Eid this year was not too enjoyable because of the hike in prices of goods.

NAN reports that the Naira has continued to appreciate against the dollar and Nigerians hope that it reflects on the prices of goods and services in the country.