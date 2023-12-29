Police Affairs Minister Grieves over  Mindless Killings in Plateau State

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Minister of Police Affairs Sen.Ibrahim Gaidam has expressed sadness of the Ministry of Police Affairs and the entire police ecosystem, to the family, government, and the good people of Plateau State over the mindless killings in the communities in the state on the eve of Christmas.

He expressed his grief in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday saying that; “Our are heavy with grief as we join you in mourning the callous and mindless killings perpetrated by heartless criminals”.

The loss of innocent lives he said is a tragedy that touches us all, and we stand united with the people of Plateau State during this difficult time. The actions of these enemies of the country have caused immense pain and sorrow, and we extend our sympathies to the affected families and communities.

The leadership of the police ecosystem is resolute in its commitment to bringing the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. In line with the directives of Mr. President, we will leave no stone unturned in apprehending both the collaborators and prime suspects involved in this crime against humanity. Our collective resolve is to ensure that those responsible face the full force of the law.

He also pray for the quick recovery of the injured citizens and security agencies who bravely worked to secure the affected villages. It is our firm belief that by standing together, cooperating with security agencies, and providing vital information, we can assist in arresting these callous criminals who are currently on the run.

The Minister said that he understands the gravity of the security challenges facing Plateau State and the entire country, and we assure you of our continued collaboration with other stakeholders to address these issues. Despite this tragic incident, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ongoing reforms within the police, aimed at enhancing professionalism and the delivery of top-notch service to the Nigerian people. We will not allow such incidents to deter us from our mission.

He prayed that the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace, and may the people of Plateau State find solace and strength in this difficult time.