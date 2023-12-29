Transports :Shettima lauds Gov. Sule on infrastructural development, peace

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, has commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on his developmental strides and peace building efforts since assuming the rein the leadership in the state.

Shettima gave the commendation on Thursday, while inaugurating the five kilometres Masaka/Luvu Road constructed by the Nasarawa State Urban Development Board (NUDB) in Karu Local Government Area of the state.

The vice president said that the the prevailing peace in the state paved the way for development to thrive, hence was able to come and inaugurate an important road constructed by the Nasarawa State Government.

He maintained that there could be no development in the absence of peace, stressing the need for leaders at all levels to prioritise peace.

Shettima also emphasised the need for all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of peace, tolerance and togetherness, saying that the Almighty God did not consult anybody before creating such a person to be of a particular tribe or region.

“So, fighting and killing each other because of our difference means we are challenging the wisdom of God.

“It is easy to destroy and cause problem than to bring peace and build, so it is better to live together as brothers or to perish as fools, because no community can be an island.

“We should rather channel our energies to collectively fight and defeat poverty, hunger, insecurity and others instead of fighting and killing ourselves,” he advised.

He also commended the governor for the timely completion of the road that connects so many communities to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The vice president gave assurances that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration was committed to tackling the infrastructural deficit, addressing the economic and security challenges confronting the nation.

On his part, Gov. Sule thanked the vice president for accepting the invitation to inaugurate the road project despite the short notice.

He explained that the decision to invite the vice president to inaugurate the five kilometres road projects was because of the importance of the road to national development.

According to Gov Sule, the road leads to so many housing estates and has great potential of raising the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.

He said that his administration had invested so much in roads construction and listed some of them to include the 22 kilometres Toto/Umarsha Road, 18 kilometres Farin Ruwa Road in Wamba among others.

Sule promised to continue to prioritise security, provision of quality infrastructure and employment generation for youths and women.

Earlier, Engr. Yahaya Wada, Managing Director (MD) of NUDB, said that the road connects so many communities and establishments in Karu LGA.

The MD explained that the project was executed by an indigenous contractor, with well channeled drain that would stand the test of time.

Wada added that the contractor had given a 15-year warranty before any major maintenance would be carried out on the road.(NAN)