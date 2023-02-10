Plateau:Appeal Court Dismiss Lawsuit Against LP, APC candidates

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Court of Appeal sitting in Jos Division, have throwed out lawsuit challenging the eligibility of Dr.Patrick Dakum as Labour Party (LP) candidate and Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau for 2023 governorship elections.

You would recalled, Amb.Yohanna Margif having dissatisfied with the judgment earlier passed in favor of Dr. Patrick Dakum as LP governorship candidate by the Federal High court Jos division approached Appeal court to seek for redress.

In the same vein, Dr. Danyaro Sarpiya also appeal the ruling of Federal High court Jos which confirmed Dr.Nentawe Yilwatda as governorship candidate of APC in the state.

Presenting the position of the Appellate court on Thursday, the presiding judge, Justice Ebiowei Tobi acknowledged that both appeals were lack in merit and hereby stand dismissed.

According to Justice Tobi, “having gone through the processes and grounds of the appeal filed by both Appellants (Amb.Margif against Dr. Dakum and Dr. Sarpiya versus Dr. Nentawe),the matter is hereby dismissed for lack of locus standing.

” The decision of the Federal High Court was right, and therefore status quo should be maintain.”

Our correspondent observed that the 3-man Appellate court judges who decided on Amb. Yohanna Margif and Dr.Danyaro Sarpiya appeals includes; Justice A.A.Gumel, Justice J.Y. Tukur and Justice Ebiowei Tobi respectively.

Whether both appellants will further approach supreme Court for consideration of their prayers, only time shall revealed the unfolding events!

However, by virtue of the Appellate court verdict, it is certain and clear that the duo of Dr. Patrick Dakum and Dr.Nente Yilwatda remained the authentic governorship standard bearers of Labour Party and APC in Plateau State come 11th March, 2023 election.