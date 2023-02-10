Cash Squeeze : NUBIFIE flays attacks on banks

National Union of Banks, Insura nce and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) has condemned the recent attac ks on workers without proper protection by security agencies. It warned that it would not he sitate to call out all its mem bers carrying out their duties , nationwide,if attacks on banks persist.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the union,Comrade Mohammed Sheikh,acopy of which was obtained byDaily Champion,called on theCentral Bank of Nigeria (CBN)to review the cash withdrawalpolicy which has affected thebusiness of over 200,000Point of Sales (POS) businessin Nigeria.“The leadership of appeal tothe Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria and various stakeholders to strive andend the untold hardshipbrought as a result ofchange of currency/cash withdrawal policy.“The union also sympathizes with ordinary Nigerians who areunable to access their fundswhich was deposited in theBanks”,the statement added.