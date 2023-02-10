Cash Squeeze : NUBIFIE flays attacks on banks

……..Says it’ll advise members to stay off-duty if harassment persists
UFOMBA UZUEGBU
National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE)
has condemned the recent attacks on workers without proper protection by security agencies.
It warned that it would not hesitate to call out all its members carrying out their duties, nationwide,if attacks on banks persist.
A statement signed by the General Secretary of the union, Comrade Mohammed Sheikh,a copy of which was obtained by Daily Champion,called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to review the cash withdrawal policy which has affected the business of over 200,000 Point of Sales (POS) business in Nigeria.
“The leadership of appeal to the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria and various stakeholders to strive and end the untold hardship brought as a result of change of currency/cash withdrawal policy.
“The union also sympathizes with ordinary Nigerians who are unable to access their funds which was deposited in the Banks”,the statement added.
