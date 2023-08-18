Plateau Tribunal : No body challenge emergence of Mutfwang as PDP candidate, says witness

…Court fixed 11 September for adoption of final written address in Nentawe petition

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Witness of 3rd respondent, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Hon.Theophelus Dakas Shan, in the ongoing Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has told Tribunal Thursday that, even the aspirants that contested PDP governorship primaries election of 25/5/2022 did not challenged the emergence of Caleb Mutfwang as a candidate.

Hon.Shan who is the PDP National Vice Chairman North Central, said to the best of his knowledge all aspirants who contested the primaries election alongside Caleb Mutfwang congratulated him when the outcome was pronounced.

The witness 3RW1, shan who was under cross examination by counsel to the 1st respondent, INEC-S. Atung SAN, confirmed that Mutfwang was issued certificate of return by PDP, thereafter, the party forwarded his name as its candidate electronically to the INEC who monitored the conduct of the primaries, and the INEC reply PDP letter dated Monday 20/6/2022, noting form EC813 is for the governorship electronic acknowledgment.

Hon. Shan which witness deposition is contained in pages 293 to 334 of the 3rd respondent scheduled of documents, said he voted during the governorship election held 18/3/2023 after accreditation by BVAS machine and voters register at Dokan Kasuwa polling unit code 002, Angwan Hausa, Qua’an-Pan LGA, Plateau state.

Recall, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda (1st petitioner) and All Progressive Congress,APC, (2nd petitioner), had in suit No:EPT/PL/GOV/03/2023 approached Tribunal challenging the declaration of the 2nd respondent (Caleb Mutfwang) by the 1st respondent (INEC) as the winner of governorship election held 18/3/2023 in Plateau.

Our correspondent also learned that part of the grounds upon which the petitioners predicated its pleadings in the Tribunal is that the 3rd respondent (PDP) in Plateau doesn’t have a valid structure to warrant the nomination and sponsorship of the 2nd respondent (Caleb Mutfwang) for 2023 governorship election in the state.

However, Counsel to the 2nd respondent, Pius Akubo SAN while cross examine 3RW1, witness of the 3rd respondent asked him whether PDP complied with suit No:PLD/J304/2020 between Hon.Bitrus Maze & others against PDP & others, he responded yes…

“I stand by paragraphs 14,16,17,18,19,20,30,31,52,54 and 56 of my witness statement on oath that the judgment was fully complied with. The repeated Congress of PDP was conducted on 25/9/2021, which I participated after accreditation as a delegate from Qua’an-Pan LGA, other delegates from the 17 LGA also participated.

“Hon.Bitrus Maze was present, participated by contesting chairmanship of the party in the state, accepted the outcome of the Congress having lost in which he congratulated Hon.Chris Hassan.”

Exhibits 3RAL which is result of PDP governorship party primary where Caleb Mutfwang won, 2RB7 and DRF both were governorship result conducted in Plateau state by INEC on 18/3/2023 which confirmed the 2nd respondent Caleb Mutfwang won the election with lawful votes- the witness said yes.

When it is time for the petitioners counsel, Edward Pwajok SAN he asked the witness whether the state office of PDP in Plateau is 20/22 Yakubu Gowon way Jos, and the state organizing secretary of the party is one Gwott Yakubu Chocho, he said yes!

Counsel to the 3rd respondent, Emeka Etiaba SAN, sought the leave of Court to close defense having present one witness.

Our correspondent observed that, at the end of the hearing the petitioners presented 49 witnesses before the Tribunal. 1st respondent INEC only relay on the documents tendered, 2nd respondent brought 3 witnesses as well as 3rd respondent availed one to defend their case.

The three penal Judges of the Plateau Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has adjourned the matter to 11th September, 2023 for parties to adopt their final written addresses.