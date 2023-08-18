Worldwide Finance Award names Remita 2023 ‘Africa’s Fintech Company of the year

Remita has earned a prestigious award as Africa’s Fintech Company of the Year 2023, solidifying its position as a global trailblazer. The renowned Acquisition International, UK, recognized Remita as the pinnacle of Fintech excellence in Africa, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.

The award, which was presented by Acquisition International not only reaffirms Remita’s position as one of the indigenous leaders in the African Fintech space, it also acknowledges the organisation’s mastery and unrelenting pursuit of providing innovative payment solutions to individuals, corporates, organizations of varying sizes, states, and federal governments.

Acquisition International is a highly respected monthly corporate finance publication with global readership. It is under the auspices of AI Global Media Ltd, a UK-based B2B publishing house that recognizes businesses that are doing outstanding work in their respective fields.

For almost a decade, the Worldwide Finance Awards program has been recognizing and celebrating the remarkable achievements of individuals and businesses in the financial industry who have persevered through the toughest global economic challenges. Their resilience has set them apart as true leaders in their field, and their contributions continue to shape the future of finance. An independent committee of judges reviews all nominations and selects the award recipients, employing a merit-driven approach.

According to Steph Tooby, an official at AI Global Media Ltd, Remita was recognized for “demonstrating expertise within the African fintech space, dedication to client service and satisfaction, and commitment to excellence and quality”.

Commenting on the recognition, ‘Deremi Atanda, Managing Director, Remita Payment Service Limited (RPSL), a subsidiary of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited said, “We’re extremely honoured and thrilled to be recognised as Africa’s Fintech Company of the Year 2023 at the Worldwide Finance Awards.”

He said “This award will further spur us in our drive to continue delivering innovative and customer-centric solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Our goal is to empower them to succeed through simplified payments. We constantly strive to improve our offerings and make them even more compelling, so clients can have an even better experience. With Remita, they can be rest assured that they are in good hands”.

Remita Payment Services Limited is an all-encompassing payment platform that enables businesses and individuals to effortlessly make and receive payments.