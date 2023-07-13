Plateau: Police arraigns man and wife over alleged N20m fraud in Jos

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Nigeria Police Force, Plateau State Police Command, has arraigned one Dr. Aniyi Williams, and his wife Mrs. Yinka Aniyi Williams for using a fake company name to commit a crime of issuing visa abroad tickets to four Plateau citizens to the tune of N20 million.

Dr. Aniyi Williams registered an online organization called, “Wilda Global sports limited ” to dupe his prey claiming that the company is a registered firm to mobilize for the traveled agencies of trans-Africa routes to all the interested parties.

The defendants Mr/Mrs. Aniyi Williams was arraigned at the Jos Metropolitan Development Board,(JMDB) Magistrate Court for alleged N20 million fraud for duping four families into collecting huge amounts of money, they discovered that they arranged and set up a fake visa and a dubious travel agency to extract money from them.

The man and his wife including the company were arraigned as 1st,2nd, and 3rd defendants on a two-count charges of fraud and conspiracy, cheating.

The complainant counsel Barr. Yusuf Ali, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on December 2nd, 2022, in Plateau state claiming a branch office in Jegede Street, Akinogun, Lagos State.

He added that Dr. Aniyi Williams and Mrs. Yinka Aniyi Williams all fraudulently got the N20 million from Four persons under the pretence of using it for organizing job opportunities for them in Canada but failed to provide the visa or repay back the money as agreed.

The first complainant was Evangeleen Okoye against Wilda global &sports limited, 2nd defendant Dr Aniyi Williams,3rd defendant Yinka Aniyi Williams all residents of Zarmangada community of Jos South LGA.

However, the Second defendant Dr. Aniyi Williams recruited the wife as an employee in December ,2022 and registered a fake company of traveled agency that promised the family of six job opportunities in Canada which is scheduled to take effect in February 2023.

Then another set of complainants are,Emeka Kenneth Udigi, Ibrahim Musa Gyang, and Barnabas George against Wilda global &sports limited Dr Aniyi Williams and Mrs Yinka Aniyi Williams as defendants respectively.

The offences, according to him, contravened Sections 306,307,and 56 of the Criminal Law of Plateau State, 2017 criminal conspiracy contrary to section 58 and punishable under section 59 of the panel code law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate court judge granted bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in the same sum.

He adjourned the case till July 27 to mention the second complainants come up on 31st July 2023 on the same count charge.