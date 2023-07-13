Champion Newspapers Limited
Ndi Anambra should ignore imposition of sit-at-home orders by unauthorised individuals or groups

Latest News
By Editor
Governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo
Anambra State Government under the able leadership of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, will never yield to non-State actors on any illegal sit-at-home orders.

Simon Ekpa is a fugitive and rabble rouser who should be completely ignored by the citizens of Anambra and by extension the entire South East.

As for the imposition of sit-at-home orders by unauthorised individuals or groups, it is a clear violation of the law and Anambra State will never observe any sit-at-home order by a Simon Ekpa.

Our markets, schools, businesses and other social activities will remain open.

Anambra State will never be a breeding ground for anarchy, fear or lawlessness

