Ndi Anambra should ignore imposition of sit-at-home orders by unauthorised individuals or groups Latest News By Editor Governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo 9 Share Anambra State Government under the able leadership of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, will never yield to non-State actors on any illegal sit-at-home orders. Simon Ekpa is a fugitive and rabble rouser who should be completely ignored by the citizens of Anambra and by extension the entire South East. As for the imposition of sit-at-home orders by unauthorised individuals or groups, it is a clear violation of the law and Anambra State will never observe any sit-at-home order by a Simon Ekpa. Our markets, schools, businesses and other social activities will remain open. Anambra State will never be a breeding ground for anarchy, fear or lawlessness Continue Reading Ndi Anambra should ignore imposition of sit-at-home orders by unauthorised individuals or groups 9 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
Comments are closed.