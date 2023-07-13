Ndi Anambra should ignore imposition of sit-at-home orders by unauthorised individuals or groups

Anambra State Government under the able leadership of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, will never yield to non-State actors on any illegal sit-at-home orders.

Simon Ekpa is a fugitive and rabble rouser who should be completely ignored by the citizens of Anambra and by extension the entire South East.

As for the imposition of sit-at-home orders by unauthorised individuals or groups, it is a clear violation of the law and Anambra State will never observe any sit-at-home order by a Simon Ekpa.

Our markets, schools, businesses and other social activities will remain open.

Anambra State will never be a breeding ground for anarchy, fear or lawlessness