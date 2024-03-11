Plateau: Gunmen invade Wase market kill 7, injure others

Daniel Dauda, Jos

About seven persons have been reportedly shot dead while others were injured as gunmen invaded Zurak Company in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau state on Sunday evening.

The shooting incident, according to some community residents, occurred on a market day when residents were bubbling with market activities in the area.

Abdullahi Hussaini, a youth leader in the area who confirmed the incident, told Daily Champion Newspaper that the gunmen arrived at the market around 2:pm, and suddenly opened fire at people transacting businesses.

He said “The gunmen arrived at the Market in their numbers riding on motorcycles.

“They started shooting sporadically killing seven people instantly while many others were left injured. The gunmen successfully launched the attack and fled without any resistance because people were not expecting any security threat at the moment.

“The gunmen fled to the bush but police personnel have been deployed to the community to restore normalcy. We are calling on more security deployment in the area because we don’t know what may happen anytime soon, ” the youth leader said.

Daily Champion contacted the Spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, who did not respond to the inquiries by our correspondent.

It would be recalled that Wase LGA had suffered from banditry and kidnapping activities in the past but enjoyed relative peace for the past year, until the recent attacks.