Abiodun felicitates Muslim Faithful as Ramadan begins

As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has urged Muslims to use the period to pray for Nigeria to overcome the various challenges currently facing the country.

Prince Abiodun also urged Nigerians, especially the well to do, to help the needy in their communities during this Ramadan period.

In his Ramadan message on Monday, Governor Abiodun noted that all hands must be on deck in the ongoing efforts by the federal, state and local governments to create a better Nigeria that all her citizens would be proud of.

The governor said the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is focused and determined to make Nigeria better economically, adding that Nigerians must buy into those efforts and give their maximum support to the government.

He expressed the need for Muslims to imbibe the spirit of compassion, discipline, holiness, and righteousness during the holy month of Ramadan and beyond.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Ogun State, I extend my warm greetings and felicitations to our Muslim brothers and sisters as we commence the holy month of Ramadan.

“Ramadan is a time of reflection, fasting, prayer, and self-discipline. It is a month of immense spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide. It is a time for deepening our faith, fostering compassion, and strengthening our bond as a community.

“During this sacred month, let us embrace the teachings of Islam and strive for greater righteousness, patience, and empathy towards one another. Let us remember the less fortunate among us and extend a helping hand to those in need.

“I urge all Muslim faithful to observe the fast with utmost devotion, seeking spiritual purification and a closer connection with Allah. Let us use this period to pray for peace, unity, and progress in our state and our nation as a whole.

“May this holy month bring blessings, joy, and spiritual enlightenment to all. Ramadan Kareem!”.

