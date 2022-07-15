Plateau group condemns continuous incarceration of Dariye, Nyame, others 3 months after presidential pardon

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

A group under the aegis of “Coalition of free Dariye” has on Thursday expressed disguise over the continued incarceration of former Plateau State Governor, Senator Joshua Dariye, Jolly Nyame of Taraba State and others three months after presidential pardon was granted.

Recall, the council of State had on 14th April, 2022 anonymously granted freedom to Senator Dariye, Nyame and others.

Addressing newsmen in Jos Plateau State capital, the Convener of the coalition group Mrs.Rhoda Sanda said were worried and concern over the continue detention of Senator Joshua Dariye and others despite presidential pardon was granted means there is something more to it than meeting the eye.

According to her, “the mere pronouncement of the Council of State gladden our hearts and lighten up the darkness occasioned by his absence in his immediate family, among friends and associates, we are deeply grateful.

“Our deep concern at the moment is the continued incarceration of Senator Dariye, Dr. Jolly Nyame and others despite the pardon granted them by the Council of State three months ago. We are appalled and disturbed that all the necessary authorities concerned to effect his release from prison are still dragging their feets over the matter despite the state of health of the former governor.”

The group revealed that the Council of State granted Dariye a pardon because of his state of health, so that he can go home and take proper care of himself. “Based on this, the general expectation is that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the federation Abubakar Malami SAN and all other relevant authorities will act with quick dispatch to effect the presidential pardon. But to our surprise nothing has been done three months after the pardon.

“As law abiding citizens and a Group with high regards for the Rule of Law, and do not want to fall victims of display of crass Ignorance in a bid to understanding the logical perspective to his continued detention.

“The general believe is that being the highest Constitutional authority in the country, there should be no delay in implementing the pardon.

“We are therefore appealing to Governor Simon Lalong as a father to step into this matter and interface with relevant authorities concern on why one of the illustrious son of the state, Senator Joshua Dariye is still being held three month after the Presidential pardon.

“As a father your urgent intervention is needed and you cannot afford to ignore this clarion call or sit on the fence. The concerned people of Plateau State want to know the reason behind the hesitancy of the Ministry of Justice in issuing his release warrant to the Ministry of Interior and the National Correctional Service.

“We are also making passionate appeal to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN to do the needful and transmit the warrant to the agencies responsible for the release of the former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Dariye, Dr. Jolie Nyame and others without any further delay,” the group demand.

It would be recalled that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Garba Pwul (SAN) in an interview with the The Will Newspaper recently questioned the rationale behind continued incarceration of the former governor. He faulted the continued incarceration as he stated that his release from prison shouldn’t have delayed for more than 24 hours after the pardon was pronounced by the President.