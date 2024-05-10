Tinubu extols massive road construction in Niger

President Bola Tinubu has extolled the massive road construction in Niger under the leadership of Gov. Umar Bago.

Tinubu spoke on Thursday at the groundbreaking ceremony of the 84km, N169.7billon Bida to Minna road in Kakakpagi, Katch Local Government Area of the state

Represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Tinubu said that the Federal Government would continue to partner with states that bring development to their people.

”For governments at all levels to grow, there must be cordial relationships.

“The Federal Government will support Niger to ensure that the desired prosperity is derived.

“Road construction will save lives and create avenues for greater economic development, ”the president said.

Tinubu commended the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar for ensuring peace in his domain.

He said that Nigeria would be self-sufficient in food production during his administration.

Tinubu said, “As a traditional title holder of Jagaba Borgu since about 20 years ago, I am also a son of Niger and will be part of anything that will bring development to the people of the state.”

In his remarks, Bago said that the project was encapsulated in their pact with the people of Niger under the ‘New Niger Agenda’.

He said, ”This groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of the construction of the 84km standard dual-carriageway with street lights, interchange, and underpass at both ends of the road, a promise fulfilled.

”This project is of paramount economic importance to us as a state. Therefore, the groundbreaking ceremony we are witnessing today is a paradigm shift from the usual lip services of the past.

”This demonstrates our commitment towards building world-class road infrastructure that will endure over time to make Niger a reference point in terms of infrastructure and socio-economic development in Nigeria.

”We are poised to change the negative narratives in line with our ambitious NEW NIGER AGENDA.”

Bago said that to achieve the best for the project given the founding arrangements for the dualization of this road, the project was split into three lots, with a completion period of 24 months

He said, ”The Minna-Kataeregi-Bida road is of immense economic importance to the region and the nation at large, it serves as a major link between the industrial hub of Lagos and the western parts of Nigeria to the Northern parts of the country.

”The construction of this road is expected to reduce travel time, rate of accidents, and operational costs for vehicles and facilitate quick delivery of goods and services thereby accelerating socio-economic growth and the development of the citizens.

”However, the maintenance of this infrastructure will require a huge capital and consequently are compelled to build two number toll gates at the Minna and Bida ends of the road to allow for revenue generation, maintenance, and recovery of capital invested.

”In addition, we are also proposing that weighbridges be installed at the toll gate locations to ensure compliance with the legal axle load limits for the heavy axle trucks and articulated vehicles that will use the road.”

Bago said that the state government would explore other means of transportation, especially the rail transportation system.

”It may interest you to know that just yesterday, the Niger Government signed a landmark MoU with the China Overseas Engineering Group Co to build a Light Rail line, hydro dam, urban water supply, irrigation, inland port, mass housing amongst others in the State.

”The multiplier effect of these is that it will enhance the socio-economic status of our people, increase the capacity of our farmers to produce more, and ultimately reduce the rural and urban migration in our dear state.

”This crucial project was initiated at the twilight of Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu’s administration with an initial funding window through the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). By all measures, work should have commenced following the completion of all loan procedures.

”However, due to various challenges and the eventual change of government, progress was stunted until our administration took the reins of governance,” Bago said.

. Orders completion of all abandoned Inland Dry Ports

Similarly, President Bola Tinubu has directed the speedy completion of all the uncompleted Inland Dry Ports across the country, to enhance commerce, international business and create job opportunities to Nigerians.

Tinubu gave the order at the inauguration of the Inland Dry Port, in Funtua on Thursday.

The president, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, said that the inland dry ports would assist in the diversification of the economy, in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

He directed the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and the Nigerian Shippers Council to ensure the full utilisation of the dry ports, with a view to decongesting the sea ports and enhancing the ease of doing international business.

Tinubu said that the inauguration of the Funtau inland dry port was a step forward for the Nigerian economy development.

He said that infrastructure would also go a long way in creating job opportunities for the people in that part of the country.

The president said that the Federal Government had embarked on massive rehabilitation of roads, to facilitate movement of goods from seaports to the dry ports located in the hinterlands.

He, therefore, urged the Katsina State Government and the host community to consider the facility as a national asset by safeguarding it, for the benefit of the country in general.

In his remarks, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adebayo Oyetola, said that Funtua Inland Dry Port was among the six dry ports that were approved by the government, and completed by the present administration.

Oyetola said that it would assist to facilitate trade with Niger Republic, Chad and other sister African countries.

He, therefore, urged all the stakeholders to take the advantage of the port by patronising it.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council, Mr Pius Akutah, said that with the utilisation of the facility, people would begin to see greater volume of trade in the region.

Akutah assured that the council would ensure that the dry port’s management conduct activities in accordance with the laid down laws.

Earlier, the Chairman, Funtua Inland Dry Port, Alhaji Umaru Mutallab, said that it would assist to facilitate economic development in the area and the country in general.

Mutallab said that it would open a lot of prospects and opportunities to the entire North-West zone, as lot of people would come to the town to work.

He thanked the Federal Government for the completion of the project, which would also improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state government.

Also speaking, Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State thanked the Federal Government for citing the project in Funtua.

Radda urged the Federal Government to rehabilitate the rail lines from Zaria to Funtua, for seamless transportation of goods from seaports to the area.

He also urged it to rehabilitate the moribund textile industry, to assist in creating more job opportunities.

The governor further urged the Federal Government to extend the AKK project from Zaria to Funtua, so as to attract more investments.

